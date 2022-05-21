Hot again with increased rain chances this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to mostly clear skies this morning, and more storms are ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a warm and muggy start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. That’s the start of our warm afternoon once again. Temperatures will stay in the upper to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon. There’s an isolated chance at about 20% coverage for a storm to fire up here this afternoon. If you are headed to the Bloomin’ BBQ Music and Food Festival in Sevierville just take an umbrella just in case, but I think we stay dry for most of the event.

Highs on Saturday will be near 90 in Knoxville to 87 in Crossville.

For those of you headed out to area lakes we’ll have a light chop on the water. It’s still cooler in the mountains with an afternoon high reaching 67 at Newfound Gap.

Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear and temperatures near 69 to start Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. As we go through the day we’ll increase our rain and storm chances. We’ve bumped our storm coverage up to 80 percent for the afternoon on Sunday. These storms will produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Overall, Sunday afternoon maybe a day to just watch TV inside.

Rolling through next week we’re much cooler as temperatures stay in the low 80s for the most part. There’s a chance for scattered storms back in the forecast Thursday into Friday.

Saturday get ready to take the boat out with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Enjoy!

