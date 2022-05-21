Advertisement

Lady Vols run-rule Campbell to open Knoxville Regional

The Lady Vols will take on Oregon State in the winner’s bracket on Saturday at noon.
Lady Vol softball
Lady Vol softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 11 national seed Tennessee softball team took down Campbell 9-1 in six innings to open its showing at the 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy led all players with three base knocks and two stolen bases for her third three-hit game and fifth multi-steal outing of the season. Freshman McKenna Gibson was 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo homer, while sophomore Zaida Puni drove in game-high three RBIs for the Big Orange.

Senior right-handed pitcher Ashley Rogers faced the minimum through three innings of relief, dealing six strikeouts on the way to her 11th win of the season.

With the victory, Tennessee secured its 19th consecutive full season with 40-plus victories.

The Lady Vols will take on Oregon State in the winner’s bracket on Saturday at noon. Tennessee will occupy the third base dugout and bat as the visiting team, and the matchup will be televised on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department investigating ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Possible ‘improvised firework’ closes I-40, Knoxville police say
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he watched, according to...
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched
Imagen ilustrativa
KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Former police officer suspected of child molestation could be in Tellico Plains area, police say

Latest News

Drew Gilbert
Gilbert’s late homer hands No. 1 Vols series vs. MSU, 4-3
DJ Jefferson
Four-star guard D.J. Jefferson signs with Tennessee basketball
Fur coat and Daddy hat after HR
Tennessee crushes Mississippi State in series opener
Tennessee softball
Lady Vols are NCAA Regional ready