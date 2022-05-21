Lady Vols run-rule Campbell to open Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 11 national seed Tennessee softball team took down Campbell 9-1 in six innings to open its showing at the 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy led all players with three base knocks and two stolen bases for her third three-hit game and fifth multi-steal outing of the season. Freshman McKenna Gibson was 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo homer, while sophomore Zaida Puni drove in game-high three RBIs for the Big Orange.

Senior right-handed pitcher Ashley Rogers faced the minimum through three innings of relief, dealing six strikeouts on the way to her 11th win of the season.

With the victory, Tennessee secured its 19th consecutive full season with 40-plus victories.

The Lady Vols will take on Oregon State in the winner’s bracket on Saturday at noon. Tennessee will occupy the third base dugout and bat as the visiting team, and the matchup will be televised on SEC Network.

