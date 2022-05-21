Lifelong fan gets set to compete for her favorite team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols continue to get a leg up on the competition.

The Lady Vols cheer team has added a Knoxville native to their roster. Livvy Lightholder, a senior at Webb School, has inked the dotted line to take her cheerleading career up the street to the University of Tennessee.

“I just know that little me would be just so proud and happy that I get four more years of cheering,” said Lightholder.

Lightholder and her family have been attending Vol games for as long as she can remember, so it didn’t take long for Tennessee to become her pick of choice.

“Growing up going to games, I’ve been a Vol For Life truly, and I couldn’t imagine myself going anywhere else,” said Lightholder.

Lightholder on what this dream turned reality means to her, “It’s a dream come true. I think I’ve been dreaming about this day since I was a little girl. Just growing up in Knoxville, watching the Tennessee cheerleaders, it just feels so surreal that I’ve gotten here.”

A dream now a reality for Lightholder, who has had her sights set on UT since her love for cheerleading sparked.

Her passion for cheer and the Lady Vols only intensified as she got to know her future team.

“Just working out with the team throughout high school and getting to know the coach, I feel like I clicked with them,” said Lightholder. “And they’ve been really supportive, and they’ve helped me through this journey, and they’re just family. I know they’re going to be my future family, and I’m just so grateful for them.”

The lifelong fan will now compete for her favorite team. Lightholder will officially become a Vol this fall.

