Advertisement

Oak Ridge Public Library to hold 2022 summer reading challenge

The Oak Ridge Public Library is set to host the 2022 Summer Reading Program.
(WCAX)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Public Library will host the 2022 Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme was titled “Oceans of Possibilities,” and readers of all ages are welcome to participate in the challenge.

Children are challenged to read 10 or 20 books, depending on their reading level. Those who complete the challenge by July 11 can receive prizes and get a ticket to the Finisher’s Party.

Adults can also participate. Weekly prizes will be available to participants, and those that read at least eight books will be entered to win a grand prize.

Those that want to sign up for the challenge can do so here. Adult sign-ups are only available at libraries.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department investigating ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Possible ‘improvised firework’ closes I-40, Knoxville police say
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Imagen ilustrativa
KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead
The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he watched, according to...
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Former police officer suspected of child molestation could be in Tellico Plains area, police say

Latest News

Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Officials said 36 new state troopers are joining Tennessee's law enforcement.
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 36 state troopers
Mayor Dwight Osborn said Jellico's hospital is hopefully reopening in a matter of weeks.
‘It borders on being an impossible task’ | Jellico’s mayor talks challenges of keeping hospital open
Scattered clouds for most of today with limited rain chances.
Hot again with increased rain chances this weekend