Oak Ridge Public Library to hold 2022 summer reading challenge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Public Library will host the 2022 Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme was titled “Oceans of Possibilities,” and readers of all ages are welcome to participate in the challenge.

Children are challenged to read 10 or 20 books, depending on their reading level. Those who complete the challenge by July 11 can receive prizes and get a ticket to the Finisher’s Party.

Adults can also participate. Weekly prizes will be available to participants, and those that read at least eight books will be entered to win a grand prize.

Those that want to sign up for the challenge can do so here. Adult sign-ups are only available at libraries.

