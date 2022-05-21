YWAC calls for harsher punishment on animal cruelty as owner of abandoned and abused dog gets probation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Center announced that the owner of Bridget, the dog at the center of an animal cruelty case, faced an 11-month and 29-day probation for their role in the dog’s death.

Bridget, a terrier or poodle mix, was found abandoned in a cloth dog carrier behind a dumpster near an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Jenkins Road on March 5, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. It was alive when found, but officials said it showed “neglect and had numerous areas of its body that were severely infected.”

She was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. CEO of YWAC, Janet Testerman, said that Bridget died from cancer under their care.

“Earlier this year, our community shared in our sorrow and frustration as we said goodbye to Bridget,” Testerman said. “Severely neglected and then abandoned behind a dumpster, this sweet dog captured all of our hearts. Bridget’s plight helped bring attention to the tragedy of long-term animal neglect and abuse and raised awareness for free resources and help available to pet owners.”

Three other animals were removed from the owner, treated, and adopted, according to Testerman. The owner was given an 11-month and 29-day probation where she is allowed to own pets after that period ends, according to Testerman.

“We hope that additional steps can be taken to discourage the cruel and neglectful treatment of owned pets moving forward,” Testerman said. “We believe one such step is to hold owners fully accountable under the law and to seek tougher penalties for animal cruelty cases.”

Testerman said that due to Bridget’s story, they received the most number of inquiries about their programs for helping pet owners in need.

“No animal should suffer in the care of an owner,” she said. “No pet should ever suffer the way that Bridget did, especially when resources and an entire community of pet lovers are ready and available to help.”

Those interested in donating to support the medical needs of animals like Bridget can do so on the Animal Compassion Fund website.

Statement from Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center Posted by Young Williams Animal Center on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.