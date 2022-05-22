Gloomy and rainy Monday as cold front moves in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front is bringing us rain and a few thunderstorms throughout Monday. This front will also bring us a much-needed break from the heat!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and rain chances increase as we head into the overnight hours. Scattered rain and storms are expected this evening with more widespread rain, about an 80% coverage, by Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to near 65 degrees by Monday morning.

Highs will only get near 71 degrees Monday afternoon with the on and off rain and storms throughout the day. The majority of the rain falls throughout the morning hours and becomes more scattered by the afternoon. This cold front will bring most of us a good inch of rain. Some areas could get up close to 1.5 to 2 inches!

Rainfall through Monday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

It looks like we’ll be dry throughout most of the day on Tuesday with more scattered rain and storms arriving by the evening hours. Highs will likely only stay in the upper 70s for most.

Spotty chances continue Wednesday with a quick spike in temperatures. Highs get back to near 85 degrees Wednesday afternoon with some sunshine.

Clouds and rain chances increase once again Thursday as another cold front arrives. Expect scattered rain and storms throughout the day with highs near 78 degrees.

A few stray rain chances linger into the early morning hours on Friday, but we should dry out and see those mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Highs remain in the upper 70s.

Sunshine, warm temperatures, and dry weather returns just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

