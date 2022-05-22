Advertisement

Grand Strand program helps people with disabilities have a chance to surf

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of over 100 volunteers put up tents and wood planks on the beach Saturday morning near Cherry Grove’s fishing pier.

The wood planks are to help some of their surfers get easy access to the beach because these are not your normal surfers.

People with disabilities came to catch some waves with the help of the Adaptive Surf Project, which helps people with special needs.

They had surfboards built for people in wheelchairs at the beach. Other boards had additional handles so people could grab onto them.

Brock Johnson founded the program with the goal of bringing happiness to families across the Grand Strand.

“The idea is to spread joy and happiness and to try it out. One day you could become a surfer,” he said.

Johnson and his team travel along the Grand Strand to offer their services. Their next stop will be Surfside Beach in the next couple of months.

Craig Ledger came to the event with his 15-year-old son, Jacob.

Jacob was born with a rare disease that bound him to a wheelchair, and Craig said seeing his son ride waves was a dream come true.

“Ten years ago, I would have never thought this kid would be out here surfing,” said Craig. “I want to see him smile and be happy,”

The group hosted a surfing competition Sunday for surfers with disabilities.

Those who qualify will head to a national competition in California.

