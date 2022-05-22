Advertisement

Inmate escapes Knox County Detention Center, KCSO warns not to approach

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported a man escaped from the Rodger D. Wilson Detention Facility Sunday afternoon.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An inmate escaped from the Rodger D. Wilson Detention Facility just before 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

Glenn identified the inmate as 29-year-old Phillip Doane who was arrested for a violation of probation and aggravated domestic assault.

“Sheriff Spangler asks anyone with information on the suspect or if you see someone who matches his description to call 911,” Glenn said. “Do not attempt to approach.”

Doane is a 5′8 with brown hair, brown eyes, and around 195 lbs. He is believed to be wearing all white thermals, according to Glenn.

As a precaution, Glenn warned residents to lock their doors and stay vigilant. She didn’t believe that he was armed but she said anything can happen.

This is a developing story.

