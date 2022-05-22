Advertisement

KFD: Body discovered in Knoxville apartment fire

The Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Police Department are investigating the fire at this time.
The fire occurred early Sunday morning.
The fire occurred early Sunday morning.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was found dead following a fire at an apartment complex in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

At 8:04 a.m. Sunday, Knox County 911 received a call concerning a possible fire at 2931 Edgewood Avenue at Woodview Apartments. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from a downstairs apartment, Wilbanks said.

Once the crew gained entry, they quickly extinguished the fire. Firefighters discovered a body in a recliner during this time, according to Wilbanks.

A release stated that damage from the fire and smoke were moderate to the affected apartment while surrounding apartments suffered minor smoke damage.

KFD and the Knoxville Police Department VCU are investigating. Wilbanks shared that at this time, based on the preliminary investigation, foul play was not suspected.

