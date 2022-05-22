Advertisement

Knoxville Minx rugby team one win away from being national champions

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s women’s rugby team is just one win away from being named national champions. The Minx headed to Atlanta AND take on Providence women’s rugby Sunday.

It’ll be the Minx’s first trip to the national championship game in club history. Co-captain Amy Satkowiak said the achievement isn’t just for the 30 women headed south.

“Everyone that came before us, this is their victory too,” she said.

President Darcy Ayers said hard work and winning got the team to where it is now. “When you work really hard and you’ve done all the work and you put the hay in the barn…I don’t actually know but everyone seems really excited about it,” she said.

That motto, “hay’s in the barn,” is what drives the team every time the ball’s out. Kristen Coulston thought up the motto before going to Houston for the Gulf Coast Super Regional Championships.

“We were going to Texas and I just thought it was funny and appropriate and it kinda stuck,” she said.

After dominating in Texas and making slight work of the first round in Atlanta, the team is just 80 minutes away from the ultimate prize. “There’s really no possible way for one person to win this game. It really does require all 15 players working together,” Ayers said.

The game will be livestreamed and starts at 10:45 a.m.

