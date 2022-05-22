Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to host free concert in honor of World’s Fair anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of the 40th-anniversary celebration of the World’s Fair, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will host a special show Sunday night. The set performance concludes the orchestra’s East Tennessee concert series.

Program selections are expected to include works from “E.T.,” “Star Trek,” and the 1982 World’s Fair theme song, a release shared.

No tickets are required, and the performance will be free and open to the public, according to a spokesperson. It will be held at the Tennessee Amphitheatre at 7:00 p.m. at World’s Fair Park.

