KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Police say no foul play is suspected.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman has died, state police confirmed on Sunday evening.
He was found dead inside his home on Sunday afternoon by a family member.
No foul play is suspected, and Corman is believed to have died from “natural causes,” Trooper Adam Hall told WKYT’s Jeremy Tombs.
Corman’s body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Hall said.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were at the scene throughout the day on Sunday while police investigated.
Hall says he didn’t know Corman personally, but he extended his condolences to the community.
“Our thoughts just go out with the sheriff’s office and the family,” said Hall. “Any time there’s a death, it’s tragic for everyone.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
We are following a situation on West Maple Street in Nicholasville.
Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman.
WKYT has a crew working to get information.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.