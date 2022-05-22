Rideshare driver discusses being carjacked at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rideshare driver recalled the moment she said she was carjacked, held at gunpoint and demanded to leave her personal items after a requested ride.

Barbra Ross has been a loyal Uber driver for some time. She was doing her normal early-morning shift Tuesday morning coming from the airport when someone requested a ride in North Nashville.

Ross claimed she arrived at Kellow Street around 2:30 a.m. Three young men approached her vehicle and put a gun to her face.

“One of them went to open the passenger door, so I reached down to grab my stuff out of the seat, and when I looked up to greet them, I had a gun pointed to my eyes and they told me to get out and leave my keys,” Ross said.

She didn’t believe she would make it out of that situation alive, but she said the suspect drove away and she ran to nearby homes asking for help. She said no one answered the door, so she walked to a nearby restaurant where workers assisted her, and then she called 911.

The suspects got away in her 2020 Toyota Corolla that had her wallet and phone still inside.

“I have a hard time sleeping now cause when I close my eyes, I see guns in my face, like it’s hard, it’s not an easy thing,” Ross said.

The same Toyota had been pursued by Hendersonville police later Tuesday but managed to get away.

The Toyota had a Georgia license plate that was registered to a Lexus sedan that was taken in a carjacking early Monday morning on Hart Street. The Lexus was recovered on Tuesday without a tag near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and 25th Avenue North Court.

Detectives saw the Toyota Tuesday evening backed into a church parking lot on Trimble Street. The 17-year-old driver and his two passengers pulled out of the lot on Lafayette Street. The car accelerated when police attempted to stop it, ultimately crashing at Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane.

A pistol, tossed underneath the car by the driver, was recovered.

Ross said, to make matters worse, Uber isn’t helping her.

“First off, you aren’t supposed to be sending us to pick up minors. These guys were minors,” Ross said.

“Then to have your company that you’ve been loyal to basically tell you to cram it up your butt and get out there and drive or don’t drive, it doesn’t matter to them pretty much. Here you go. There’s $25 for your inconvenience of the ride. That’s just a slap in the face.”

In the meantime, she’s out of work and trying to rediscover peace in her life after this traumatic experience.

“That sheer panic and that sheer paranoid-ness and discomfort and street, it’s just not left my life,” Ross said.

The 17-year-old was charged at Juvenile Court with theft, unlawful gun possession and felony evading arrest. The two other teens, aged 16 and 15, have been charged with auto theft. They remain under investigation about other reported carjackings.

Ross has started a GoFundMe page to help pay bills while out of work because her car was damaged.

Uber responded to News4′s request for comment late Saturday night.

“What the driver experienced was terrifying, and we are grateful she wasn’t hurt. We are grateful to the investigators for their swift action that led to the arrests of the individuals involved.”

