Advertisement

Rogers spins complete-game shutout, Lady Vols advance to Knoxville Regional final

The righty from Athens, Tennessee hasn’t given up a run in her 20 postseason innings pitched.
Lady Vol softball
Lady Vol softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers recorded at least one strikeout in each of the last five innings for Tennessee to help lift the Lady Vols to a 3-0 win over Oregon State Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville Regional. With the win, Tennessee moves on to Sunday’s regional final and needs one more win to advance to the super regional.

Rogers - who faced the minimum number of batters in three innings of work Friday - picked up her second win in as many days by throwing seven innings while strikingout eight and allowing just two hits. The righty hasn’t given up a run in her 20 postseason innings pitched.

Junior centerfielder Kiki Milloy went 2-for-3 in the box, with a two-run home run over the scoreboard in the top of the fifth to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead. Freshman infielder McKenna Gibson sparked the fifth-inning rally with a one-run single, notching her second RBI of the tournament after launching a solo blast on Friday against Campbell.

Tennessee will face the winner of Saturday’s third game (matchup TBD) in the Knoxville Regional final, needing one win on Sunday to book its 12th trip to the NCAA Super Regionals. Game 6 of the Knoxville Regional is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, with Game 7 slotted for 4:30 p.m. if necessary.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Police Department investigating ‘suspicious package’ on I-40
Possible ‘improvised firework’ closes I-40, Knoxville police say
The day care where the child was found dead in a vehicle.
1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle at daycare
Imagen ilustrativa
KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead
The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he watched, according to...
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched
Dennis Dewayne Dockery
Former police officer suspected of child molestation could be in Tellico Plains area, police say

Latest News

Vol baseball
Top-ranked Vols pick up first ever sweep in Starkville to end regular season
The last step to being national champions is playing the Berkeley All Blues on May 21, in...
Knoxville Minx rugby team one win away from being national champions
Webb School's Livvy Lightholder signs National Letter of Intent with Tennessee
Lifelong fan gets set to compete for her favorite team
'Let's go to Oklahoma, baby!'
'Let's go to Oklahoma, baby!'