Rogers spins complete-game shutout, Lady Vols advance to Knoxville Regional final

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers recorded at least one strikeout in each of the last five innings for Tennessee to help lift the Lady Vols to a 3-0 win over Oregon State Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville Regional. With the win, Tennessee moves on to Sunday’s regional final and needs one more win to advance to the super regional.

Rogers - who faced the minimum number of batters in three innings of work Friday - picked up her second win in as many days by throwing seven innings while strikingout eight and allowing just two hits. The righty hasn’t given up a run in her 20 postseason innings pitched.

Junior centerfielder Kiki Milloy went 2-for-3 in the box, with a two-run home run over the scoreboard in the top of the fifth to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead. Freshman infielder McKenna Gibson sparked the fifth-inning rally with a one-run single, notching her second RBI of the tournament after launching a solo blast on Friday against Campbell.

Tennessee will face the winner of Saturday’s third game (matchup TBD) in the Knoxville Regional final, needing one win on Sunday to book its 12th trip to the NCAA Super Regionals. Game 6 of the Knoxville Regional is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, with Game 7 slotted for 4:30 p.m. if necessary.

