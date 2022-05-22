Sevier Co. deputy hospitalized following crash, officials say

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County deputy was hospitalized following a crash, according to officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Michael Hodges told WVLT News that SCSO Deputy Dodd and his K-9 were in a car crash Sunday morning. The deputy was taken to the hospital and is stable but facing obstacles, officials said.

The K-9 was not injured, according to Hodges.

The fire department asked that supporters and the community pray for the sheriff’s office, Deputy Dodd, and his friends and family.

Hodges said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

“We work alongside these deputies almost every day and we are praying for a full recovery,” THP shared.

Prayers and positive thoughts for our friends at Sevier County Sheriff's Office. This Deputy was injured in the line of... Posted by Sevier County Fire Department on Sunday, May 22, 2022

