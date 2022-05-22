Advertisement

Top-ranked Vols pick up first ever sweep in Starkville to end regular season

UT’s win Saturday was the team’s 49th of the season - four better than the 45-11 mark set in 1994.
Vol baseball
Vol baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball picked up its ninth series sweep of the season by beating Mississippi state 10-5 Saturday at Dudy Noble Field to end the regular season.

Evan Russell’s home run in the fifth inning - a solo shot that tied Todd Helton’s program record for career home runs - was the cherry on top of a perfect weekend in the Magnolia State.

Trey Lipscomb - who wears No. 21 - hit his 21st home run of the year in the second inning to give the Big Orange a lead it would never lose. Second baseman Jorel Ortega added to his impressive weekend with a two-RBI home run in the third - his third long ball in two games.

UT’s win Saturday was the team’s 49th of the season - four better than the 45-11 mark set in 1994. The Volunteers went 25-5 in Southeastern Conference play - becoming just the third team in league history to put together 25 conference wins.

Tennessee gears up for the 2022 SEC Tournament where it will face either Vanderbilt or Ole Miss at 4:30 p.m. ET at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

