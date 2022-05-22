UT grads receive personalized Build-a-Bear from company CEO, alumna

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An alumna of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and current president and CEO of Build-a-Bear Workshop, delivered a speech and surprise during the College of Communication & Information’s 2022 spring commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Sharon Price John, the president and CEO of Build-a-Bear Workshop, graduated from UT in 1986 with an advertising degree. Since, she has had incredible career success and turned around many failing businesses. Due to this, John has earned a spot on Fortune’s lists of top CEOs and most powerful women in business.

At the end of John’s motivating speech, she revealed that a present was under each person’s seat.

“You are the great class of 2022,” said John. “To help you remember this day and to celebrate, please look under your chairs for a little surprise.”

Each student grabbed and opened the brown bag under their seats to find a build-a-bear dressed in a graduation cap and a white t-shirt that said “College of Communication & Information.”

“These are your special College of Communication & Information graduation bears, and they are provided for you to ‘rememBEAR’ this day,” John said. “Congratulations, class of 2022!”

In total, UT welcomed more than 5,000 graduates into its alumni family over 11 commencement ceremonies from May 20 to 22.

