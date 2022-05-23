Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers continue to push out of the region tonight, but those clouds stick around with more spotty to scattered rain chances throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain becomes scattered to spotty as we head into the evening hours. We look to dry out overnight with temperatures dropping near 59 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We should be dry throughout the majority of the day Tuesday with some breaks in the clouds, but still expecting to see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 80 degrees. Spotty to scattered rain and storms return around dinner time and throughout the evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Similar story Wednesday, with a mostly dry day, and heating up to 87 degrees, but scattered rain and storms arrive by the evening hours and on and off rain and storms linger into Thursday, with the next cold front. Temperatures drop into the upper 70s Thursday with another gloomy day across East Tennessee.

Showers linger into Friday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain cooler behind the cold front as well with a high near 77 degrees.

Sunshine returns just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Highs get back into the low to mid-80s.

