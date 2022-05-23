DA: Man sentenced to life plus 15 years for killing man, shooting another

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life plus 15 years for killing one person and shooting another during an attempted robbery, according to prosecutors with District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Crimes and Career Gang Units.

Johnathan Lee Davis, Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary in concert.

During a trial, assistant district attorneys explained that on October 11, 2020, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Red Roof Inn at 5334 Central Avenue Pike to the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly located one victim, identified as John Townsend, who had died in a motel room and another victim, a motel employee, in critical condition in the breezeway.

Investigators said that security camera footage showed four individuals exit a truck in the parking lot. Afterward, three of them, including Davis, went to the second-floor motel room rented by Townsend to rob him, the release shared.

The individuals reportedly shot Townsend and ran away from the room. While running, they encountered a hotel employee and shot them in the chest.

“Davis and the two others ran from the scene and encountered a hotel employee in the breezeway. Davis shot the employee once in the chest before continuing to flee,” a DA office spokesperson said.

Life in prison in Tennessee required Davis to serve 51 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Officials said the additional 15-year sentence must be served after his life sentence.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute gun violence to take shooters off the streets and make our community safe,” said DA Charme Allen.

