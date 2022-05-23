Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quintuplets in Farragut graduated from high school on Sunday and have plans to go to college in the fall. Willem, Sean, Ashley, Izzy and Meghan van Tol are five brothers and sisters. All of them were born on Jan. 14, 2004 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. They were the first quintuplets born in Tennessee.

Ashley and Meghan plan to go to Samford University. It’ll be the first time all of them aren’t going to the same school.

“It’s going to feel weird,” Ashley van Tol said.

But each of them know they’ll see other, just not as often.

“Yeah I definitely feel like it’ll be weird but we’ll still see each other all of the time at breaks and stuff,” Sean van Tol said.

The van Tol family said graduating from high school is a big accomplishment, but they’re excited for their next adventure.

“We’ve been going to school together all of our lives and it’s just fun to start college and something new,” Meghan van Tol said.

“I just think it’s great to be done and move on to college. Just something greater and something to look forward to,” Willem van Tol said.

Something the van Tol quintuplets look forward to is meeting new people at their new schools come this fall.

“I think it’s more important because we’re going to become more responsible now and we’re getting older,” Izzy van Tol said.

Sean and Willem will study business analytics at UT. Izzy plans to study business at UT as well. Ashley will major in marketing at Samford. Meghan will be in the pre-med program at Samford.

