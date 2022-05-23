Advertisement

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall

American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 23, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the McGhee Tyson Airport announced that American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for just one weekend in October.

The non-stop flights were for Oct. 7 and 9, for the University of Tennessee game against Louisiana State University for the first time since 2010, which is set for Oct. 8.

The game is the first away SEC game that the Vols will have for the 2022 season.

The Volunteers will host seven home games in Neyland Stadium beginning with the season-opener and first-ever meeting against Ball State on Sept. 3. The following week, Tennessee faces Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Sept. 10 at Heinz Field. It will represent the Vols’ first game in the state of Pennsylvania.

