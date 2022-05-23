Free meals for all students at Knox County Schools to end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School meals at Knox County Schools will cost parents and students in the upcoming school year due to the expiration of a federal waiver, according to the Executive Director of School Nutrition Brett Foster.

Since Fall 2020, the school system has provided breakfast and lunch to students for free, which was not affected by income status or the school they attended.

School officials shared that the no-cost meals were made possible by waivers provided by the federal government. At this time, Foster said that the federal government had not extended the waivers necessary to continue the program.

Foster noted in an email that the only students that would receive no-cost or reduced-price meals during the upcoming school year were those with an approved application. Additionally, officials said that students attending a Community Eligibility Provision school would have access to free meals.

In the 2022-23 school year, the cost for the following meals will be:

breakfast – $2

elementary lunch – $2.75

middle / high school lunch – $3

If the guidance is changed by the government, a notice will be sent to parents.

“Please keep in mind that this change is based on current guidance from the federal government,” Foster said. “If changes are made to this guidance, we will inform families promptly.”

Those interested in applying for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-23 school year can do so here after July 1. Foster said that meal applications would also be available at all school sites over the summer and the beginning of the upcoming school year.

