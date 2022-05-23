Advertisement

How one tip can pump the brakes on deadly, illegal drug trafficking in Knoxville

Officers told WVLT News they arrested more people for having marijuana, meth and fentanyl with cocaine making a resurface.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers partnered up to confiscate some of the most deadliest illegal drugs that can be found in Knoxville.

“There’s a lot of it at the national and even international level drugs and drug trafficking organizations that touch Knoxville,” KPD Lieutenant Josh Shaffer, said.

According to Coordinator Stacey Payne, people have sent in more than 800 anonymous drug related tips in the last year. The volume made it tough for police to crack down on each case, but they said you can be the missing link to help get the job done.

On average, KPD gets 40 drug related tips from Crime Stoppers each month, which some have lead to an arrest. However, Payne said, more times than not, many tips weren’t always helpful. Either there’s not enough information given or the communication stops.

“If they don’t respond back, there’s nothing we can do,” said Payne. “And a lot of times those tips go cold, because they’re not willing or able to give us additional information.”

Officers told WVLT News, they arrested more people for having marijuana, meth and fentanyl with cocaine making a resurface.

Crime Stoppers want tipsters to remember to include as much information you can and continue checking back on your tip in case follow up questions are needed.

