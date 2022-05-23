Advertisement

Kingsport Man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in Knoxville

A Kingsport man was last heard from on May 7, when he told his mother he was taking a Greyhound bus from the Cherry Street station to his home in Kingsport.
A Kingsport man was last heard from on May 7, when he told his mother he was taking a Greyhound...
A Kingsport man was last heard from on May 7, when he told his mother he was taking a Greyhound bus from the Cherry Street station to his home in Kingsport.(ETVCS)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department announced they are looking for a Kingsport man who was last heard on May 7, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Jeremy Stout told his mother that he was taking a Greyhound bus from the Knoxville station on Cherry St. to get back to his home in Kingsport but never made it.

Investigators said they did not find any evidence of him getting off the bus in Greenville nor Johnson City and could not confirm with Greyhound if he got on the bus at all. Officials believed Stout was still in the Knoxville area.

“There is concern that he may have experienced a medical emergency and unable to ask for help,” officials said. “He is known to always carry the blue bag in the attached pictures.”

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, texting **TIPS, or submitting a tip via the mobile App, P3 TIPS, or online. Tipsters will remain 100% anonymous and eligible for a CASH reward.

Knoxville Police Department - TN Investigators and Jeremy Stout’s family is making another plea to the community for...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Monday, May 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn identified the inmate as 29-year-old Phillip Doane who was arrested for a violation of...
Inmate in custody following escape from Knox County Detention Center
Deputy Dodd and his wife and son
Sevier Co. deputy in critical but stable condition following crash, officials say
The fire occurred early Sunday morning.
KFD: Body discovered in Knoxville apartment fire
Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Webb School's Livvy Lightholder signs National Letter of Intent with Tennessee
Lifelong fan gets set to compete for her favorite team

Latest News

American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to...
Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall
Vol baseball
Tony Vitello named SEC Coach of the Year as Vols rack up postseason honors
Clouds stick around Tuesday
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms
Knox County Regional Forensic Center
Report: Unnatural deaths continue to rise in Knox, Anderson counties