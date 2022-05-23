Kingsport Man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department announced they are looking for a Kingsport man who was last heard on May 7, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Jeremy Stout told his mother that he was taking a Greyhound bus from the Knoxville station on Cherry St. to get back to his home in Kingsport but never made it.

Investigators said they did not find any evidence of him getting off the bus in Greenville nor Johnson City and could not confirm with Greyhound if he got on the bus at all. Officials believed Stout was still in the Knoxville area.

“There is concern that he may have experienced a medical emergency and unable to ask for help,” officials said. “He is known to always carry the blue bag in the attached pictures.”

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, texting **TIPS, or submitting a tip via the mobile App, P3 TIPS, or online. Tipsters will remain 100% anonymous and eligible for a CASH reward.

Knoxville Police Department - TN Investigators and Jeremy Stout’s family is making another plea to the community for... Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Monday, May 23, 2022

