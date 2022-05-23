Micro Wrestling coming to Pigeon Forge to benefit Lil Black Bear Cafe

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Micro Wrestling Federation is holding a fundraising event for Lynn Sherrod, the owner of the Lil Black Bear Cafe that was destroyed in a fire.

Micro Wrestling is a WWE-style event with the cast being under five feet tall, according to the website.

“The Micro Wrestlers have been featured in Sports Illustrated Magazine, Country Music Television, and the WWE,” the website states. “There is no denying that the Micro Wrestling Federation is the number one Little Person wrestling organization on the planet - high-flying, body slamming, and off the top rope!”

The event starts at 6 p.m. Monday at the Micro Wrestling Federation located at 185 E Wears Valley Rd. Suite 27 in Pigeon Forge.

Tickets vary in price based on how much the attendee would like to donate.

All of the proceeds will go to Sherrod, according to the website.

