Much-needed rain spreads out for a soggy Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front is bringing us rain and a few thunderstorms throughout Monday. This front will also bring us a much-needed break from the heat! We have more up and down rain chances this week, knocking temperatures around.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain is spreading out to a 100% coverage of our area to kick off the day. It’s mostly light to moderate rain, with some heavier pockets and isolated rumbles of thunder. We’re starting the day in the mid 60s.

Temperatures aren’t budging much, with a steady flow of rain leaving us with a rainy day, so we’re only around 69 degrees at best. The 100% coverage of our area looks to last into the early afternoon, then very slowly tapering off west to east late afternoon to evening. So, the Valley and Smokies have rainfall on into the evening. This adds up to the heaviest rainfall potential for the Valley, far NE TN, and the Smoky Mountains.

Highest rainfall potential Valley and East, with a steady flow of rain today. (WVLT)

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, but those showers drop to spotty coverage. We’ll drop to around 59 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

It looks like we’ll be dry throughout most of the day on Tuesday, with more afternoon sunshine and a bounce back to 80 degrees. Scattered rain and storms return Tuesday night, but clear out for Wednesday.

Similar story Wednesday, with a mostly dry day, and heating up to 87 degrees, but scattered rain and storms arrive by the evening hours and on and off rain and storms linger into Thursday, with the the next cold front.

The week ends with clearing and spotty rain chances, with Friday just below average at 77 degrees.

Sunshine and warmth return just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

