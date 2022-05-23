Advertisement

North Knoxville shooting victim dies, suspect arrested, KPD says

Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking into a North Knoxville shooting that happened early Friday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators were looking into a North Knoxville shooting that left one person dead at Lonsdale Homes.

Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday, where they said they found 24-year-old John Mack suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that day, KPD officials said.

Responders found a second man nearby, 24-year-old Roshaun Smith, who had also been shot, KPD officials said. He was released from the hospital Sunday morning and arrested on reckless homicide and domestic assault charges, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Smith had two previous outstanding warrants out of Knox County, Erland said.

