Advertisement

One student arrested following threat made against Gibbs High School on social media

One student was arrested Friday morning after a threat was made against Gibbs High School on social media, according to a spokesperson with Knox County Schools.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One student was arrested Friday morning for making a threat against Gibbs High School, according to a spokesperson with Knox County Schools.

Gibbs Principal Jason Webster said that school security and law enforcement was notified immediately about the threat and they handled the situation quickly.

Dear Gibbs families,

I wanted to make you aware that a student was arrested this morning after a social media threat was reported. The administration immediately notified school security and law enforcement, which handled the situation quickly. Thank you for your support and patience as we work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Gibbs High Principal Jason Webster

WVLT News also reached out to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is waiting on a response.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn identified the inmate as 29-year-old Phillip Doane who was arrested for a violation of...
Inmate in custody following escape from Knox County Detention Center
Deputy Dodd and his wife and son
Sevier Co. deputy in critical but stable condition following crash, officials say
The fire occurred early Sunday morning.
KFD: Body discovered in Knoxville apartment fire
Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Webb School's Livvy Lightholder signs National Letter of Intent with Tennessee
Lifelong fan gets set to compete for her favorite team

Latest News

One student arrested following threat made against Gibbs High School on social media
DRUG TRAFFICKING
How one tip can pump the brakes on deadly, illegal drug trafficking in Knoxville
Michael Clark and his blended family
Tennessee needs thousands of foster families, how you can help
Robbie and Mike Phillips owned Royal Travel, a travel agency in Maryville
Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas