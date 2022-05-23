One student arrested following threat made against Gibbs High School on social media

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One student was arrested Friday morning for making a threat against Gibbs High School, according to a spokesperson with Knox County Schools.

Gibbs Principal Jason Webster said that school security and law enforcement was notified immediately about the threat and they handled the situation quickly.

Dear Gibbs families, I wanted to make you aware that a student was arrested this morning after a social media threat was reported. The administration immediately notified school security and law enforcement, which handled the situation quickly. Thank you for your support and patience as we work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

WVLT News also reached out to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is waiting on a response.

