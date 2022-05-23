One student arrested following threat made against Gibbs High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One student was arrested Friday morning after making threats to shoot everyone at Gibbs High School, according to Lt. Paris with the Knox County Sheriffs’ Office’s Juvenile Crimes Unit.

Paris said a 16-year-old student posted a video containing racial slurs. Several students saw the video and threatened to hurt him and his girlfriend who was not involved in the video.

“The suspect retaliated by making a threat to shoot everyone,” Paris said. “At no time was a weapon located on school property or in the possession of the suspect.”

Gibbs Principal Jason Webster said that school security and law enforcement was notified immediately about the threat and they handled the situation quickly.

Dear Gibbs families, I wanted to make you aware that a student was arrested this morning after a social media threat was reported. The administration immediately notified school security and law enforcement, which handled the situation quickly. Thank you for your support and patience as we work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

He was charged with threats of mass violence taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

