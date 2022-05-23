Police: Knoxville man charged after man dies from gunshot wound

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a man died from a shooting Friday night, an investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Knoxville man, according to the city’s spokesperson Emily Assenmacher.

On May 20, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Alcoa Police Department and Alcoa Fire Department responded to a call at the M Star Hotel on Alcoa Highway. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was transported by AMR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Assenmacher shared.

APD officers and detectives reportedly conducted an investigation, which led to the arrest of Michael Anthony Huerta of Knoxville. According to Assenmacher, detectives determined there had been an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

Huerta was charged with criminal homicide, and his bond was set for $750,000. He will arrive in court on June 13 at 1:30 p.m.

