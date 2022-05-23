Advertisement

Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas

The Nassau Guardian reported that the pathologist was expected to release the findings of the autopsy and toxicology report Monday.
Robbie and Mike Phillips owned Royal Travel, a travel agency in Maryville
Robbie and Mike Phillips owned Royal Travel, a travel agency in Maryville
By Paige Hill and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved couple from Maryville, Robbie and Michael Phillips, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma Island earlier this month, according to a report by The Nassau Guardian.

The Phillips couple accounted for two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the island in the Bahamas on May 6.

Robbie and Michael were married for 43 years and owned a travel agency, Royal Travel, in Maryville.

The couple complained of nausea, vomiting and other symptoms the night of May 5, and were treated at a local medical facility, according to Bahamas Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville.

The following day both were found dead in their hotel room. According to CBS, Mike was found slumped against a wall while Robbie was on their bed, both showing signs of convulsion.

Donnis and Vincent Paul Chiarella, who were visiting from Florida, were staying in a separate villa near the Phillips. Vincent was also found dead while his wife was airlifted to a Florida hospital in serious condition, according to Rolle.

The Phillips couple were survived by their three children and six grandchildren, according to their obituaries. Friends and family of the couple mourned at their funeral this past weekend, which began at 4 p.m. at the Foothills Church on Lamar Alexander Parkway on Saturday, May 21.

