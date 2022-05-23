Advertisement

Report: Unnatural deaths continue to rise in Knox, Anderson counties

The annual report was created to provide a snapshot of the center’s work each year, covering deaths the medical examiner’s office investigates.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deaths in Knox and Anderson counties rose more than 12% last year, while accidental deaths were up 32% from 2021, according to the 2022 Annual Report released by The Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC).

Last year, the counties saw a rise in overall deaths compared to 2020. The forensic center reported several key takeaways, which included:

  • Accidental deaths increased by 32%.
  • Homicides increased 6% in Knox County; however, there were no homicides in Anderson County.
  • Motor vehicle deaths increased 30%.
  • Indigent decedents requiring county cremations increased by 24%.
  • Required autopsies increased by 27%.

The center operated year-round and served as the Office for the Chief Medical Examiner for Knox and Anderson counties. County officials said it also provided autopsy services for 21 other counties in Middle and East Tennessee.

“Our team has been extremely busy, and the numbers clearly demonstrate that, “said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan. “Many of the deaths investigated by our office were preventable in nature with awareness, mindfulness, selfcare, and respect for humankind.”

The annual report was created to provide a snapshot of the center’s work each year, covering deaths the medical examiner’s office investigates. The full 2021 report can be found here.

