Rock, country and blues celebration coming to Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Music lovers need to get ready for MusicFest at West End that’s planned to be at the West End Shopping Center in Farragut on July 8 and 9.

The festival will showcase local vendors and have performances by eight bands.

“Special discounts, attractions and giveaways will highlight the day as patron’s shop, dine or just enjoy the live music under the large festival tent,” Stephen Krempasky with the Farragut Business Alliance. “Attendees can enjoy area food trucks alongside offerings from others area vendors including the West End eateries; Don Delphi’s Pancakes & Restaurant and Clean Eatz.”

The event kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m. with Pale Root, followed by Solstice at 7:30 p.m. with Jada Blade finishing the night at 9 p.m.

Jennifer Daniels starts the Saturday lineup at 3 p.m., followed by Vivid Display at 4:30 p.m., Mystic Rhythm Tribe at 6 p.m., Mighty Blue at 7:30 and Lilly Winwood, daughter of Steve Winwood who wrote the hit “Higher Love,” ends the festivities with her set starting at 9 p.m.

The Admiral Pub will be serving beer while the Water Into Wine Bistro will be serving wine and other adult beverages. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be served.

The festival is free for everyone.

Any organizations or vendors wanting to participate in the event can email shopfarragut@gmail.com or call 865-307-2486 for an application.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.