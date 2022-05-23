Advertisement

Sherra Wright denied parole in Lorenzen Wright’s murder

Deborah Marion, the mother of Lorenzen Wright, sits behind Sherra Wright in court July 25, 2019...
Deborah Marion, the mother of Lorenzen Wright, sits behind Sherra Wright in court July 25, 2019 as Sherra pleads guilty to facilitation of Lorenzen's murder. (Source: WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman sentenced for her involvement in the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright was denied parole.

After serving less than four years of her 30-year sentence Lorenzen’s ex-wife Sherra Wright made a bid for her freedom on May 11 to a parole board.

Due to the seriousness of the crime, the board of parole independently reviewed Wright’s case and unanimously voted against her request for parole.

She pled guilty to the facilitation of murder in 2019.

The board recommends that Wright maintains good behavior, while in prison, to improve her chances of parole.

The board set a review hearing in five years -- May 2027.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Glenn identified the inmate as 29-year-old Phillip Doane who was arrested for a violation of...
Inmate in custody following escape from Knox County Detention Center
The deputy was reportedly injured in the line of duty.
Sevier Co. deputy hospitalized following crash, officials say
The fire occurred early Sunday morning.
KFD: Body discovered in Knoxville apartment fire
Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Webb School's Livvy Lightholder signs National Letter of Intent with Tennessee
Lifelong fan gets set to compete for her favorite team

Latest News

Tennessee softball
Tennessee softball’s season ends in Knoxville Regional finals
Sean Fuller, who is homeless, panhandles at the entrance to a store on May 10, 2022, in...
With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge
TDOT to suspend lane closures for Memorial Day travelers
Volunteers are needed to start this week!
GSMNP searching for volunteers to assist with trail rehabilitation