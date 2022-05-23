Advertisement

TDOT to suspend lane closures for Memorial Day travelers

According to the AAA, approximately 698,000 Tennesseans are projected to travel, which is 4.1% more than last year’s holiday weekend.
(MGN/Tony Magpantay)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that road construction would not delay motorists traveling for Memorial Day this weekend.

Officials with TDOT said that all construction-related closures on interstates and state routes would be suspended starting at noon on Friday, May 27, through Tuesday, May 31 at 6:00 a.m. As a result, a spokesperson said that traveling motorists would have the maximum roadway capacity, which could improve congestion and travel times.

“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

Officials also noted that motorists may still encounter lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects.

Although lane closures will be suspended, officials warned that speed limits would be in effect while in work zones. Those who speed in the zones could face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and increased insurance premiums.

A study shared that despite record-breaking gas prices, 87% of Tennessee Memorial Day travelers planned to drive. According to the AAA, approximately 698,000 Tennesseans are projected to travel, which is 4.1% more than last year’s holiday weekend.

