Tennessee fisherman found dead in Kentucky Lake on Sunday

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency(TWRA Facebook)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reported a man died in Kentucky Lake this weekend.

According to TWRA, 60-year-old Daniel Keeling was fishing on his bass boat on Sunday morning when he ended up in the water. Officers were called to the lake when people spotted the boat unoccupied around 11:15 a.m.

Officers arrived to the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake and found Keeling’s boat and began a search in the area. The Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Rescue Squad handled the search, and Keeling’s body was recovered a few hours later.

Keeling was not wearing a life jacket. He was from Humboldt, Tennessee.

TWRA reports this as the 10th boating-related death on Tennessee waters this year.

