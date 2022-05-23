Advertisement

Tennessee gas prices increase 8 cents ahead of holiday weekend

By Paige Hill
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pain at the pump continues for Tennesseans ahead of Memorial Day, according to the AAA.

With approximately 698,000 Tennesseans forecasted to hit the roads for the holiday weekend, gas prices have increased eight cents compared to last week, a report stated. The average state price sits at $4.28, which is 43 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.41 more than one year ago, according to a release.

“Road trippers can expect to pay the most expensive gas prices on record for Memorial Day this weekend, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, due to a combination of tightening global oil supplies alongside strengthening demand, the unprecedented pain at the pump is likely to continue throughout the summer driving season.”

The current price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Knoxville was reported at $4.25 Monday morning, which is 30 cents more than a month ago and $1.38 more than a year ago.

The most expensive gas markets in Tennessee were listed as Jackson ($4.33), Memphis ($4.32) and Nashville ($4.32). The least expensive gas markets were reported by AAA to be Knoxville ($4.25), Chattanooga ($4.25) and Morristown ($4.27).

According to GasBuddy, the national average is $4.57 a gallon, which is up 45.4 cents from a month ago and $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.

On the other hand, GasBuddy reports the national average price of diesel fell slightly by 1.7 cents and stands at $5.53 per gallon. As a result, the Biden administration was considering an emergency declaration Monday to help ease the diesel shortage in the U.S.

