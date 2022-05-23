Advertisement

Tennessee softball’s season ends in Knoxville Regional finals

The Lady Vols went just 7-for-49 (.143) and hit three extra base hits in its two games Sunday.
Tennessee softball
Tennessee softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball needed one win Sunday to advance and host a Super Regional next weekend at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, but its bats went cold in both games as Oregon State ended the Lady Vols’ season in a 3-1 elimination game.

The Beavers claimed the first game of the day, 8-3, thanks to two home runs that plated five runners. Oregon State then emerged from a pitchers’ duel in game two to win the regional and advance to its first Super Regional since 2006.

Tennessee finishes the season with a 41-18 record. The Lady Vols have won 40 or more games in 19 straight seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

Oregon State’s Mariah Mazon allowed just four hits and three runs while striking out three in a complete-game effort.

Tennessee went just 7-for-49 (.143) and hit three extra-base hits in its two games Sunday.

The Beavers head to Stanford to play in the Super Regional after the Cardinal upset sixth-seeded Alabama in Tuscaloosa to qualify for its first Super since 2011.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn identified the inmate as 29-year-old Phillip Doane who was arrested for a violation of...
Inmate in custody following escape from Knox County Detention Center
The deputy was reportedly injured in the line of duty.
Sevier Co. deputy hospitalized following crash, officials say
The fire occurred early Sunday morning.
KFD: Body discovered in Knoxville apartment fire
Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Webb School's Livvy Lightholder signs National Letter of Intent with Tennessee
Lifelong fan gets set to compete for her favorite team

Latest News

The last step to being national champions is playing the Berkeley All Blues on May 21, in...
Knoxville Minx rugby team one win away from being national champions
Vol baseball
Top-ranked Vols pick up first ever sweep in Starkville to end regular season
Lady Vol softball
Rogers spins complete-game shutout, Lady Vols advance to Knoxville Regional final
Webb School's Livvy Lightholder signs National Letter of Intent with Tennessee
Lifelong fan gets set to compete for her favorite team