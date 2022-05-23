Tennessee softball’s season ends in Knoxville Regional finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball needed one win Sunday to advance and host a Super Regional next weekend at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, but its bats went cold in both games as Oregon State ended the Lady Vols’ season in a 3-1 elimination game.

The Beavers claimed the first game of the day, 8-3, thanks to two home runs that plated five runners. Oregon State then emerged from a pitchers’ duel in game two to win the regional and advance to its first Super Regional since 2006.

Tennessee finishes the season with a 41-18 record. The Lady Vols have won 40 or more games in 19 straight seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

Oregon State’s Mariah Mazon allowed just four hits and three runs while striking out three in a complete-game effort.

Tennessee went just 7-for-49 (.143) and hit three extra-base hits in its two games Sunday.

The Beavers head to Stanford to play in the Super Regional after the Cardinal upset sixth-seeded Alabama in Tuscaloosa to qualify for its first Super since 2011.

