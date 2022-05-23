Tony Vitello named SEC Coach of the Year as Vols rack up postseason honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As postseason honors roll in for the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team, the team’s head coach and several players were recognized.

During the season, the Vols found themselves sitting at the No. 1 ranking in any poll for the first time ever. The team ended up spending seven weekends as the unanimous top team in the county while smashing records.

The record-breaking team was led by Head Coach Tony Vitello, who was named the SEC Coach of the Year for the first time. The Monday afternoon awards came after he led the Big Orange to the best regular season in program history.

According to Tennessee Athletics, Vitello was just the third coach in program history to earn the honors, joining S.W. Anderson in 1951 and Rod Delmonico, who won it in 1994 and 1995.

Although an impressive award, Vitello wasn’t the only one to receive recognition on the team. Chase Dollander earned SEC Pitcher of the Year after a stellar debut on Rocky Top, a release stated.

In addition, Drew Beam took home SEC Freshman of the Year following an impressive first year as a Vol.

Tennessee Athletics said the honors made it the first time in program history that the Vols had the SEC Coach of the Year, SEC Pitcher of the Year, and SEC Freshman of the Year in the same season, adding another accomplishment to the list of accolades.

Aside from postseason awards, Tennessee had five players earn All-SEC recognition and three players named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Trey Lipscomb, Dollander, and Drew Gilbert were named All-SEC first-team selections, while Beam and freshman pitcher Chase Burns were voted to the second team, the release stated. Beam, Burns and Blake Burke earned spots on the SEC All-Freshman team.

The complete list of SEC postseason awards and all-conference teams can be seen here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.