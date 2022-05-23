Advertisement

Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police were searching Monday, May 23, 2022, for Armstrong, who is suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin, Texas, home. The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, of San Francisco, was found May 11. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home.

The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, of San Francisco, was found May 11.

Austin police issued a murder warrant for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong last week.

The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend. That man is not a suspect.

Wilson was in Austin for a race in Hico.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn identified the inmate as 29-year-old Phillip Doane who was arrested for a violation of...
Inmate in custody following escape from Knox County Detention Center
Deputy Dodd and his wife and son
Sevier Co. deputy in critical but stable condition following crash, officials say
The fire occurred early Sunday morning.
KFD: Body discovered in Knoxville apartment fire
Austin Butcher, 21.
Claiborne Co. correctional officer arrested on rape charges
Webb School's Livvy Lightholder signs National Letter of Intent with Tennessee
Lifelong fan gets set to compete for her favorite team

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
NY attorney general subpoena’s Trump’s longtime assistant
Robbie and Mike Phillips owned Royal Travel, a travel agency in Maryville
Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas
The Nassau Guardian reported that the pathologist was expected to release the findings of the...
Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach