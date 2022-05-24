11-year-old boy killed in Murfreesboro crash on Monday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a crash that killed a young boy on Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. The incident took place on Lascassas Pike, just east of DeJarnette Lane.

Police said it appears the driver of a gray Toyota Camry was traveling south on Lascassas Pike when he veered over into oncoming traffic and struck a red Toyota Corolla. An 11-year-old boy was in the backseat of the Corolla, along with a male driver, female passenger and another young boy.

MPD officers and Murfreesboro Fire personnel attempted performed life-saving measure on the boy, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The male driver of the Corolla was trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters had to use special equipment to free him. The woman and other boy, 9 years old, were also injured in the collision. All were taken to the hospital and are considered to be in critical, but stable condiitons.

The guy driving the Camry was also injured and taken to the hospital. There was a man riding with him in the Camry, who suffered minor injuries.

MPD reports all were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation and charges are possible.

Providence Christian Academy provided the following statement regarding this accident:

“The entire PCA Family is grieving the devastating loss of our beloved 5th grade student Cole Johnson and the injuries sustained by his brother, PCA 3rd grade student, Westin. We come alongside his family to support them in their grief and pray for peace and comfort as they process this unimaginably tragic event. We are also praying for complete healing for Westin. Cole began attending PCA in PreK and he has attended PCA for seven years. Cole is remembered as a kind, intelligent, thoughtful, joyful, and inquisitive student who deeply loved his family, his friends, and his Savior, Jesus Christ. We pray his family and the entire PCA Family will find comfort in the words found in Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

