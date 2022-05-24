Advertisement

11-year-old boy killed in Murfreesboro crash on Monday

By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a crash that killed a young boy on Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. The incident took place on Lascassas Pike, just east of DeJarnette Lane.

Police said it appears the driver of a gray Toyota Camry was traveling south on Lascassas Pike when he veered over into oncoming traffic and struck a red Toyota Corolla. An 11-year-old boy was in the backseat of the Corolla, along with a male driver, female passenger and another young boy.

MPD officers and Murfreesboro Fire personnel attempted performed life-saving measure on the boy, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The male driver of the Corolla was trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters had to use special equipment to free him. The woman and other boy, 9 years old, were also injured in the collision. All were taken to the hospital and are considered to be in critical, but stable condiitons.

The guy driving the Camry was also injured and taken to the hospital. There was a man riding with him in the Camry, who suffered minor injuries.

MPD reports all were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation and charges are possible.

Providence Christian Academy provided the following statement regarding this accident:

