Advertisement

Brief break from rain today, with a seasonable high

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says scattered storms return tonight, and more at times this week.
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy today.
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy today.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain and storms continue this week, but we have a break today, for the most part. Scattered storms return tonight, then again Thursday into Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy, with spotty drizzle and patches of dense fog. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to start the day.

Majority of the day is dry, and mostly cloudy. A spotty shower can develop, and the afternoon comes with some cloud breaks. We’re topping out around 80 degrees, which is right around average. Spotty to scattered rain and storms return this evening, and into tonight.

We’re looking at a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms tonight, with a low of 65 degrees. It does look to become spotty by Wednesday morning.

Rainfall potential through tonight.
Rainfall potential through tonight.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with spotty rain in the morning, and isolated downpours and storms can develop in the afternoon to evening. This comes with more heat and sunshine, with a high of 87 degrees.

A few more pockets of rain and storms move in Wednesday night, building up to an 80% coverage Thursday, with the passage fo the next cold front. Temperatures are in the upper 70s Thursday.

Rainfall potential Wednesday through Friday morning.
Rainfall potential Wednesday through Friday morning.(WVLT)

Showers linger into Friday, and remain just below average with a high near 77 degrees.

Some wrap-around moisture looks to crew a few showers in our area Saturday, keeping us around 79 degrees. Sunshine and 80s return for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to keep heating back up to around 90 degrees next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbie and Mike Phillips owned Royal Travel, a travel agency in Maryville
Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas
Deputy Dodd and his wife and son
Sevier Co. deputy in critical but stable condition following crash, officials say
Michael Anthony Huerta
Police: Knoxville man charged after man dies from gunshot wound
baby formula shortage continues
Man finds unknown substance in baby formula
Each of the five brothers and sisters has plans to go to college.
Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

Latest News

Clouds stick around Tuesday
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms
Widespread rain this morning to midday.
Much-needed rain spreads out for a soggy Monday