Brief break from rain today, with a seasonable high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain and storms continue this week, but we have a break today, for the most part. Scattered storms return tonight, then again Thursday into Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is cloudy, with spotty drizzle and patches of dense fog. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to start the day.

Majority of the day is dry, and mostly cloudy. A spotty shower can develop, and the afternoon comes with some cloud breaks. We’re topping out around 80 degrees, which is right around average. Spotty to scattered rain and storms return this evening, and into tonight.

We’re looking at a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms tonight, with a low of 65 degrees. It does look to become spotty by Wednesday morning.

Rainfall potential through tonight. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with spotty rain in the morning, and isolated downpours and storms can develop in the afternoon to evening. This comes with more heat and sunshine, with a high of 87 degrees.

A few more pockets of rain and storms move in Wednesday night, building up to an 80% coverage Thursday, with the passage fo the next cold front. Temperatures are in the upper 70s Thursday.

Rainfall potential Wednesday through Friday morning. (WVLT)

Showers linger into Friday, and remain just below average with a high near 77 degrees.

Some wrap-around moisture looks to crew a few showers in our area Saturday, keeping us around 79 degrees. Sunshine and 80s return for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to keep heating back up to around 90 degrees next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

