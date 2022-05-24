Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Tupelo Honey

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,700 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1405

#29. Aubrey’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (482 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 6005 Brookvale Ln, Knoxville, TN 37919-4006

#28. Myrtle’s Chicken + Beer

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 13 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902-1405

#27. Tomato Head

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,227 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 12 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1404

#26. Corner 16

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 9637 Kroger Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922-5879

#25. Lonesome Dove Knoxville

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$$$

Address: 100 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1007

#24. Sweet P’s BBQ and Soul House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 3725 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920-6141

#23. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

Price: $$$$

Address: 6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

#22. Cafe 4

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,059 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 4 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1430

#21. The Burgers

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $

Address: 3701 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919-4338

#20. Aubrey’s Strawberry Plains

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 805 Huckleberry Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN 37924-4347

#19. Lakeside Tavern

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 10911 Concord Park Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922-6697

#18. Sweet P’s Downtown Dive

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 410 W Jackson Ave - Pay for Parking lots adjacent to and across the street, Knoxville, TN 37902-1307-

#17. Parkside Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (502 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 338 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922-7508

#16. Smoky Mountain Brewery

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 11308 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1971

#15. Calhoun’s On The River

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,386 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 400 Neyland Dr, Knoxville, TN 37902-2408

#14. Balter Beerworks

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 100 S Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1901

#13. Not Watsons Kitchen + Bar

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (508 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 15 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1405

#12. Pete’s Coffee Shop Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $

Address: 540 Union Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902-2113

#11. Calhoun’s Turkey Creek

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (740 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 625 Turkey Cove Ln Pinnacle Shopping Center, Knoxville, TN 37934-1916

#10. The French Market Creperie

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 412 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902-2101

#9. Stock & Barrel

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,399 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 35 Market Sq Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37902-1418

#8. Calhoun’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 10020 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922-3321

#7. Chesapeake’s Downtown

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 Union Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902-2018

#6. Copper Cellar Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (646 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1807 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916-3009

#5. Chesapeake’s West Knoxville

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 9630 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922-2201

#4. Nick & J’s Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (612 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $

Address: 1526 Lovell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932-2023

#3. Connors Steak & Seafood

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,701 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 10915 Turkey Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1970

#2. Corner16

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (830 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1640 Bob Kirby Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931-4605

#1. Calhoun’s on Bearden Hill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (895 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 6515 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-4826

