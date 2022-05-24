Advertisement

Knoxville man indicted on aggravated statutory rape charge

An Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment to a Knoxville man on one count of aggravated statutory rape, according to officials.
Christopher M. Davidson, 25, of Knoxville.
Christopher M. Davidson, 25, of Knoxville.(ACSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment to a Knoxville man on one count of aggravated statutory rape, according to officials.

An Anderson County spokesperson said Christopher M. Davidson, 25, of Knoxville, was indicted following an investigation into his actions with a juvenile, who was 13 years old at the time of the incident.

After evidence was obtained by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Darrell Slater, it was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing, officials said. Afterward, it was shown to the Grand Jury.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker commended the work of Detective Slater for his work on the case.

“Detective Slater pours his heart and soul into his job. He works tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice. I am incredibly proud of the work he did on this case.” stated Sheriff Barker

Davidson posted his $50,000 bond the same day he was arrested.

