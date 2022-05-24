Advertisement

Police: Suspects stole $20K of Apple products from Knoxville Walmart

Those with information are encouraged to send a tip to authorities.
The theft occurred on Friday, May 20, officials said.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for several people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of Apple products from a Knoxville Walmart.

Officials said that the suspects entered a locked cabinet in the electronic section of the Walmart on Walbrook Drive on Friday, May 20, around 6:17 a.m. Then, they removed approximately $20,000 worth of Apple products, a post by the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared.

Those with information can submit a tip to ETVCS online or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Do you recognize any of these individuals? On May 20, 2022 at around 6:17 am they entered a locked cabinet in the...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

