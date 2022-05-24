Advertisement

Retired Army warrant officers can now join Tennessee Guard

Tennessee National Guard
Tennessee National Guard(SARAH KIRBY | TNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Beginning this month, warrant officers retired from active duty in the U.S. Army will be able to join the Tennessee National Guard.

According to a news release, the program has been talked about for years, but Tennessee is the first to implement it.

Previously it was allowed only for soldiers deemed indispensable by the secretary of the Army.

Now, nearly all retired active duty Army warrant officers are eligible.

The Tennessee National Guard says the change will increase the readiness of its forces and allow it to fill vacancies with highly qualified individuals.

