Retired Army warrant officers can now join Tennessee Guard

The U.S. Army and National Guard Bureau updated their policies to make the change possible last year.
Tennessee National Guard
Tennessee National Guard(SARAH KIRBY | TNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Beginning this month, warrant officers retired from active duty in the U.S. Army will be able to join the Tennessee National Guard.

The program has been talked about for years, but Tennessee is the first to implement it, Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s assistant adjutant general-Army, said in a news release. Previously it was allowed only for soldiers deemed indispensable by the secretary of the Army. Now, nearly all retired active duty Army warrant officers are eligible.

The U.S. Army and National Guard Bureau updated their policies to make the change possible last year. Tennessee formalized its own state policy this month, according to the release.

“This will greatly impact the readiness across our force as it allows our organization to supplement our ranks and hard to fill positions with highly qualified individuals,” Ross said.

