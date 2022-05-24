Advertisement

Roundabout construction to start at Hardin Valley intersection

Due to the rapid growth of residential development in the Hardin Valley community, officials said that the traffic volume has increased.
The roundabout is projected to be finished mid-November 2022.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction crews are set to start a six-month project on a new roundabout that aims to solve “problematic” issues at an intersection in West Knox County, according to a county spokesperson.

The soon-to-be roundabout, which is an intersection control device with traffic circulating around a central island, will sit at the end of Hardin Valley Road, where East Gallaher Ferry Road and Hickory Creek Road meet.

With three main roadways meeting and more than one 90-degree turn, the intersection has a long history of crashes with vehicles driving off the road, according to Jim Snowden, senior director of Knox County Engineering and Public Works.

“People are not expecting it. Going westbound or eastbound approaching this intersection, you’ve got a mile of roadway that’s flat and relatively straight. Then you have a curve where you have to slow down to 10 miles per hour,” said Snowden. “This new roundabout will have everyone come into one point, eliminate conflict points, and really operate more efficiently and safely.”

Due to the rapid growth of residential development in the Hardin Valley community, officials said that the traffic volume has increased.

The new roundabout will cost approximately $1.2 million; however, a developer of a new subdivision near the intersection contributed $300,000 towards the project, Snowden said.

Drivers in the area may see large construction equipment near the intersection through mid-November of this year, which marks the deadline for the contractor to complete the project. Snowden noted that the construction project should not interfere with traffic or require any road closures.

“We are able to build the roundabout in an empty space [beside the intersection] where nobody is currently operating. So, we’ll be able to minimize the inconvenience to traffic on the existing roads. Then we’ll come in one weekend or over a week and tie it [the three roads] all together.” He added, “This will fix something that has been a problem. It will really operate a lot more efficiently for the folks who have to drive these roads every day.”

