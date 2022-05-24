Some sunshine Wednesday but the on and off rain chances continue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms return again tonight, but we dry out for most of the day Wednesday before the better chance for rain and storms arrives Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clouds stick around tonight with rain and storms moving back into East Tennessee tonight. We’re looking at a 60% coverage in rain with a low around 65 degrees. Areas west of I-75, along the Plateau and in the southern valley, have the best chance for rain and could pick up about half an inch of rain.

The rain becomes spotty by the morning and we look to dry out as we head throughout the day. The clouds start to break apart throughout the day with an isolated downpour or storm developing in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Temperatures warm back up with a high near 87 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more pockets of rain and storms move in Wednesday night, building up to an 80% coverage Thursday, with the passage of the next cold front. Temperatures are in the upper 70s Thursday.

Rainfall from Thursday through Friday morning (WVLT)

Showers linger into Friday and remain below average with a high near 75 degrees.

Some wrap-around moisture looks to crew a few showers in our area Saturday, keeping us around 79 degrees. Sunshine and 80s return for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to keep heating back up to around 90 degrees next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

