Advertisement

Some sunshine Wednesday but the on and off rain chances continue

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cold front that will bring all of us rain by the end of the week.
On and off rain chances continue
On and off rain chances continue(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms return again tonight, but we dry out for most of the day Wednesday before the better chance for rain and storms arrives Thursday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clouds stick around tonight with rain and storms moving back into East Tennessee tonight. We’re looking at a 60% coverage in rain with a low around 65 degrees. Areas west of I-75, along the Plateau and in the southern valley, have the best chance for rain and could pick up about half an inch of rain.

The rain becomes spotty by the morning and we look to dry out as we head throughout the day. The clouds start to break apart throughout the day with an isolated downpour or storm developing in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Temperatures warm back up with a high near 87 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more pockets of rain and storms move in Wednesday night, building up to an 80% coverage Thursday, with the passage of the next cold front. Temperatures are in the upper 70s Thursday.

Rainfall from Thursday through Friday morning
Rainfall from Thursday through Friday morning(WVLT)

Showers linger into Friday and remain below average with a high near 75 degrees.

Some wrap-around moisture looks to crew a few showers in our area Saturday, keeping us around 79 degrees. Sunshine and 80s return for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re looking to keep heating back up to around 90 degrees next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas
Deputy Dodd and his wife and son
Sevier County deputy out of ICU following crash, family says
Michael Anthony Huerta
Police: Knoxville man charged after man dies from gunshot wound
baby formula shortage continues
Man finds unknown substance in baby formula
Each of the five brothers and sisters has plans to go to college.
Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

Latest News

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy today.
Brief break from rain today, with a seasonable high
Brief break from rain today, with a seasonable high
Brief break from rain today, with a seasonable high
Clouds stick around Tuesday
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms
Clouds stick around Tuesday with spotty evening rain and storms