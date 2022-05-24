Advertisement

Spring Fling Week underway in Rutherford County

Champions crowned in 5 sports over 4 days in 29th annual championships
Spring Fling
Spring Fling(TSSAA)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rutherford County is once again set to host Spring Fling, TSSAA’s unique spring sports championship event where state championships are decided in seven different sports over a four-day period.

Tickets remain on sale through GoFan. A ticket is good for an entire day at any Spring Fling venue and will cost $12 each if purchased in advance online through GoFan and $15 if purchased with cash at the gate. Complete schedules for each sport are available at TSSAAsports.com/springfling.

Ten area schools will host the TSSAA state baseball tournaments. The entire Division II-A tournament will be held at Middle Tennessee Christian School, and the entire Division II-AA tournament will be held at Wilson Central High School. The championships for those classes will also be played at those sites, respectively.

Sites for Division I baseball will include Eagleville and Rockvale High Schools for Class 1A, Riverdale and Stewarts Creek High Schools for Class 2A, Smyrna and Blackman High Schools for Class 3A, and Oakland and Siegel High Schools will play host to Class 4A. The schedule for the Division I baseball championships is as follows:

Division I, Class 1A - Riverdale High School (Friday, May 27, 1 PM)Division I, Class 2A - Blackman High School (Friday, May 27, 1 PM)Division I, Class 3A - Siegel High School (Friday, May 27, 1 PM)Division I, Class 4A - Oakland High School (Friday, May 27, 1 PM)

Spring Fling was first held in 1994 in Chattanooga. The Olympic-style spring sports championship tournament continues to be the only event of its kind in the United States.

Live Coverage

Links to all live, online coverage of the championships will be available at TSSAAsports.com.

Baseball

Live play-by-play stats of every game via the Gamechanger app; live streaming video of championship games via NFHSnetwork.com.

Softball

Live play-by-play stats of every game via the Gamechanger app; live streaming video of all games via NFHSnetwork.com.

Soccer

Live play-by-play stats of every match via TSSAAsports.com; live streaming video of championship matches via NFHSnetwork.com.

Track and Field

Results are posted online at the conclusion of each event; live streaming video of running events via NFHSnetwork.com.

Tennis

Results are posted to TSSAAsports.com at the conclusion of each event.

